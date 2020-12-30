Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

SBLK stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

