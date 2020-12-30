StarterCoin (STAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $15,050.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00290549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

