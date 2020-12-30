State Street Corp Has $315,000 Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Merus worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

