State Street Corp Has $565,000 Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

