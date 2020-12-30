State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,980,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.