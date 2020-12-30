State Street Corp Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 217.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 825,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3,635.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 113,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASE Technology stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

