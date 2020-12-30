State Street Corp Sells 2,375 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

