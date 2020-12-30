State Street Corp Sells 30,062 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 431,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

