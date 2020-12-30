Stealth (XST) Trading Up 32% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $8,062.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,082,629 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

