Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the average volume of 652 call options.

GCI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.85. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCI shares. BidaskClub raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.