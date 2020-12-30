Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Farfetch Put Options (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 50,059 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,197% compared to the average volume of 1,165 put options.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.52.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,144,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

