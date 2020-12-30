Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,595 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 put options.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

