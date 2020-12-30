Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Caesarstone Put Options (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,074 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CSTE opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

