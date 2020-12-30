Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.33

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 14471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

