Strong Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,799.00 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $84.04 million and $47,799.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $25.65 or 0.00088786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00132078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00577126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00159159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

