StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. StrongHands has a market cap of $428,168.84 and approximately $334.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,273,493,134 coins and its circulating supply is 16,860,298,780 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX, Crex24, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.