Strs Ohio Acquires 116,700 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 2,121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of RMNI opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $332.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.