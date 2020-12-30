Strs Ohio Acquires 2,200 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 466,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 337,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 256,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NYSE WMS opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

