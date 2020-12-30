Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 315.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $28,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

