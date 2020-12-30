Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Research were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 206.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Research by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.