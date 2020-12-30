Strs Ohio Purchases 25,300 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Provident Bancorp worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.