Strs Ohio Sells 13,800 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HONE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

