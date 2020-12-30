Strs Ohio Sells 8,300 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kaman were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 275.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.95 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

