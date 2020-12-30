Strs Ohio Sells 8,800 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SkyWest by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

