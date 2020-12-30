Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

