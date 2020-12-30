Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

