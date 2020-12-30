SunContract (SNC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $347,639.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00284358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.83 or 0.01966518 BTC.

About SunContract

SNC is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

