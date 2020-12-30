Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $675,716.16.

Shares of RUN opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6,370.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

