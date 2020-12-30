Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Sunrun stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,370.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,503,030 shares of company stock valued at $609,118,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $385,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

