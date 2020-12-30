Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.25. 783,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 453,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

The firm has a market cap of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

