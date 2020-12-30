Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Shares Down 1.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 85,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 254,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

