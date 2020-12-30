Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 6.5%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 155,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 254,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.