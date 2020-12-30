Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by Nord/LB

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.57 ($130.08).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €109.25 ($128.53) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.55 and a 200-day moving average of €109.57.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

