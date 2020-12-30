Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $261.13

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.13 and last traded at $256.16, with a volume of 450323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 277.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

