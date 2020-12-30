T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 23,566,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 8,931,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

