Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 3,977 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.