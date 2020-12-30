Tap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $210,942.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Tap has a market capitalization of $86.71 million and $210,942.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 145.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00272567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.01938602 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

