Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.77

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 407200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.56.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,400. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,459.10. Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 in the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

