Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.80. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 7,265 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

