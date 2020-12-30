TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

