TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.80. 33,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 45,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMVWY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

