Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 4.6%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. 13,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 54,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Tecogen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.