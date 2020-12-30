Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €1.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been given a €1.70 ($2.00) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.87. Tele Columbus AG has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.14.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

