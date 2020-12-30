Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Down 2.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.