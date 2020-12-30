Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $60.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

