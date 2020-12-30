The AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.61

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 66239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The AES by 16,543.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

