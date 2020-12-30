The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.06

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and traded as high as $116.93. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 39,201 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06.

About The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

