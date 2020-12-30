The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.88. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

About The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

