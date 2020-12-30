The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Up 9.2%

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.29. 283,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 244,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the third quarter worth $2,088,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

