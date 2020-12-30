The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Trading Down 1.3%

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 1,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

